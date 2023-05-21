Doctor Orders Healthy Food For Patient But Surprises Herself. Here's How

The Twitter post has accumulated more than 315,000 views and over 1,800 likes.

The world could definitely use a little more kindness. It's so easy to get caught up in one's worries to notice that someone else could use a little help. Thankfully, there are good samaritans around us, who with their sweet and kind gestures, make the world a little better place. Now, one such Twitter post about a doctor who wanted to surprise her patient is gaining traction on social media.

Shared by user Aaraynsh, the post details how he connected with a doctor on the micro-blogging website. He revealed that he consulted her as he had been feeling unwell. The doctor prescribed Mr Aaryansh some medicines. As a sweet gesture, the doctor also ordered some fruits and healthy supplements to make him feel better.

However, Mr Aarayansh said that unfortunately, the doctor forgot to change the delivery address and the good turned up at her house only.

"So this girl from Twitter who is a doctor. I consulted her as I had been unwell. She prescribed me medicines & to surprise me she ordered some fruits & health products. However, she forgot to change the address & she had them all delivered to her own address and now she's asking the delivery guy, 'Why did you come here?'" Mr Aarayansh wrote.

Take a look below:

So this girl from Twitter who is a doctor. I consulted her as I had been unwell. She prescribed me medicines & to surprise me she ordered some fruits & health products.



However, she forgot to change the address & she had them all delivered to her own address and now she's asking… pic.twitter.com/LOTDnfWZia — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) May 20, 2023

Mr Aarayansh shared the post on Saturday evening and since then it has accumulated more than 315,000 views and over 1,800 likes. In the comment section, users praised the doctor's adorable gesture and lauded her for being so thoughtful.

"Baahahaha she surprised herself," wrote one user. "Wow. What a cute thing to do . Who even does this ?" commented another.

A third user said, "Awwww this made my day". "How innocent she is...but i loved her intentions," added fourth.

Several users also flooded the comment section with heart and ROFL emojis.