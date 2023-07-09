Doctor Gets Fake Rs 500 Note From Patient, Shares How He Was 'Conned'

Dr Manav Arora, an orthopaedic surgeon, shared the incident on Threads.

Ever since apps like PayTM, Gpay and PhonePe have come into the lives of customers, most of them like to pay digitally to avoid any hassle of physical banknotes and getting change in return. However, sometimes, people do end up using cash also. In one such incident, an orthopaedic surgeon recently revealed how he was "conned" by one of his patients and how it turned out to be a "fun memory".

Dr Manav Arora, an orthopaedic surgeon who is also a health content creator, took to Meta's newly launched social media platform Threads to share the news. In a post, he wrote, "Recently, a patient actually made a cash payment for a consultation using this note. My receptionist didn't end up checking it (coz frankly you don't expect this, right?) but it goes to show the lengths people would go to, even if it means conning a doctor."

He said that he is in disbelief that the patient did not know about it and "passed it along". "I refuse to believe they didn't know about it either and just passed it along haan," he continued. Even though the doctor recognised he was cheated of the amount, he took the incident sportingly and added, "Anyway, I had a good laugh and I've saved this note with me since it's a fun memory, even though I have been robbed off of Rs 500."

Mr Arora also shared a photo of the note, which had the text "For project school use only".

Since being shared on the platform, the post has amassed over a hundred likes and several comments.

"They are very much inspired by farzi series Now we know why all that money is getting demonitized.#farzi #demonitization #doctorskolootnewale," said a user.

"How beautiful they attached it though the difference is clearly visible...." added another person.

Another stated, "Whoever the person was, he must be a genius or you can say a brainiac."

"Has happened to me so often and I was like, spare your doc at least people!!" remarked a person.

"Heights!!" added a fourth person.

