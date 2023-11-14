NASA Shares Stunning Image Of ''Celestial Festival Of Lights'' Captured By Hubble

A global cluster is a tightly bound cluster of millions of stars

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. On Monday, NASA sent its Diwali wishes with a stunning image of a cluster of stars. The space agency shared an image of a globular cluster captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and called it a ''celestial festival of lights.'' Notably, the global cluster is a tightly bound cluster of millions of stars, located 30,000 light-years away from Earth.

Taking to social media, NASA shared a breathtaking picture of thousands of brightly lit stars and wrote, ''Happy #Diwali to all those who celebrate. @NASAHubble captured a celestial festival of lights – a globular cluster – 30,000 light-years away from Earth, near the dense and dusty center of our own Milky Way galaxy.''

See the image here:

Happy #Diwali to all those who celebrate ✨@NASAHubble captured a celestial festival of lights – a globular cluster – 30,000 light-years away from Earth, near the dense and dusty center of our own Milky Way galaxy. pic.twitter.com/JJJNAGFOnc — NASA (@NASA) November 12, 2023

The agency said that the cluster contains both old and new stars. Some range from 12 billion years old to about 2 billion years old.

On Instagram, NASA described the image writing, ''A globular cluster appears near the center of the frame, with many yellow stars huddled together. Blue and yellow stars dot the blackness of space, surrounding the image's center.⁣''

Internet users loved the picture and thanked NASA. One user wrote, ''It's so beautiful. I love the stars.'' Another said, ''Happy #Diwali to everyone who celebrates! The celestial festival of lights captured by

@NASAHubble in a globular cluster 30,000 light-years away is a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our universe.''

A third added, ''The stars are holding a party, right?'' A fourth wrote, ''The magic of creation. Like a work of God's art.''

Diwali, or Deepavali, marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. During the festival time, homes and streets are adorned with colourful lamps and candles, while families come together to exchange gifts, sweets, and warm wishes.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched on April 24, 1990, has made more than 1.4 million observations of nearly 47,000 celestial objects. It was named after American astronomer Edwin P Hubble, who confirmed that our universe was constantly expanding. In its 30-year lifetime, the telescope has racked up more than 175,000 trips around our planet, totaling about 4.4 billion miles.