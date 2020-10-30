Diljit Dosanjh's ROFL Post Sums Up How Everyone Feels When Relatives Give Money

A picture shared on Instagram by Diljit Dosanjh.

There is an entire category of memes on the Internet dedicated to the happy feeling you get on receiving money - and Diljit Dosanjh's latest post only adds to this long list. For many children, the best part about visiting relatives is the time when they reach into their wallets to hand over a banknote with instructions to spend it on chocolates or candies.

This morning, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a hilarious post on this. His post features a picture of himself, eyes wide with excitement. The caption explains that this is the expression that kids wear when their relatives take out their wallets while leaving after a social visit.

"Badi pyari rasam hundi c eh yaar rh v (This used to be a lovely ritual)," he wrote while sharing the pic, adding that it felt like winning the lottery.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Since being shared this morning, the post has collected over 2 lakh 'likes' and more than 1,500 amused comments, with many hailing it as totally relatable.

Many Instagram users said the post reminded them of their own childhoods, while others rued the fact that they were forced to hand the money over to their parents as soon as the relatives left.

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his funny and engaging Instagram posts, where he has a following of over 10 million. In September, his take on the PUBG ban in India had left millions of people in splits.