Diddy's Prison Costume From 2001 Movie Starring Halle Berry Up For Auction

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison costume from Monster's Ball is up for auction. The auction will start next week amid Diddy's ongoing criminal trial. Diddy played convicted murderer Lawrence Musgrove in the 2001 film.

The prison costume that Sean "Diddy" Combs wore in the movie Monster's Ball in 2001 has been put up for sale at an auction. Currently lodged in prison and facing a trial for a string of horrifying sex and abuse crimes, the bidding on Diddy's ensemble from the star-studded romantic-thriller drama will start next week.

Diddy portrayed the character of convicted murderer Lawrence Musgrove in the movie, which also features the likes of Halle Berry, Billy Bob Thornton and Heath Ledger.

"The ensemble includes a short sleeved white Hanes crew neck t-shirt, light grey crew neck sweatshirt with cut off sleeves, pair of Faded Glory blue jeans and pair of black canvas slip on shoes," the auction house wrote.

Diddy wore the costume during the beginning to the middle of the film while in prison and meeting with his son and wife 'Leticia', portrayed by Ms Berry, to say goodbye before being executed.

Also Read | Who Is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American Banned From MIT Event For Pro-Palestine Speech

Trump to pardon Diddy?

While the trial is currently underway, US President Donald Trump hinted on Friday (May 30) at the possibility of pardoning Diddy. At a White House news conference, Mr Trump stated that he "would certainly look at the facts" before making the decision.

"I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage," said Mr Trump.

"If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me."

The Republican leader also highlighted that he had not seen Diddy and spoken to him in years.

"He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics... that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don't know -- he didn't tell me that, but I'd read some little bit nasty statements," he added.

Notably, in a 2012 episode of the reality show Celebrity Apprentice, Mr Trump claimed that he was friends with Diddy.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, as well as transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces life in prison if found guilty on all counts.