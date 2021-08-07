Did OnePlus Just Take A Dig At Apple In Its Latest Instagram Post?

OnePlus teased the white colour deviceonline on Friday.

Placed on the top of apples in a heap, which appears to have other fruits such as pomegranate and orange, too, a white-coloured OnePlus 9 Pro has caught everyone's imagination on Instagram. The Chinese company teased the white colour device online on Friday and the Instagram post has only added to the excitement around this variant of OnePlus 9 Pro. It was launched earlier this year in three colours -- Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. The latest variant, though, also seems to have a matte finish.

On Friday, OnePlus shared a picture of the white variant placed with its rear camera facing the viewer and wrote, "Forbidden Fruit", accompanied by a hashtag, "OnePlus9Pro", to its 3.6 million followers. Twenty-one hours later, the photograph had received over 49,000 likes. This variant comes ahead of the company's 8th anniversary and will be available in limited numbers.

While many users on Instagram appreciated the phone, some looked at the picture as a jibe at Apple, the iPhone maker, and arguably the market leader in this segment.

A person by the username iM Roaming Joe replied to the picture, saying, "The type, I wanna bite."

"OnePlus on top of the apple," wrote @mees_angel.

However, this person, @roki_mudhiraj, appeared to be either a fan or an iOS user. "Don't compare with Apple," he said.

Another user, @hunter_biden_x, said that the phone had the "world's best camera" with a "2mp black-white sensor."

This one, @thefaiznamedfaiz, suspected Apple might be able to strike OnePlus for copyright.

But there's a backstory to the "forbidden fruit". Back in 2013, the company had a unique way of selling its phones. A potential buyer used to sign in to receive an invitation from the company to buy its phone. This became the driving force behind its popularity as well as the hype making it the “forbidden fruit”. Even though that system of sale has been discontinued now and the phones are widely available in the market, the latest white colour variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro might be available in limited numbers and therefore it fits the definition of the "forbidden fruit" marketing system.

The phone is soon expected to be launched in China. It's not clear if the device will be made available in other markets, including India. The price of the new variant is also unknown thus far.