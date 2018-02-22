Balle Balle! Dhol Players Drum Up A Storm On Air India Flight To Amritsar

"The terminal came alive (on Tuesday) with Indian drummers and dancers weaving their way through passengers who were joined by Members of Parliament, business leaders and members of the Sikh UK community," said officials from Birmingham Airport in a statement to the press.
Footage was also posted on Facebook by Dhol Blasters, the talented musicians who put on the dazzling performance.
Watch the viral video below:
Since being uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday, the video has been viewed over 13,000 times and shared 190 times. The clip has collected over 350 reactions.
"Now that's my kind of inflight entertainment," comments one person on the video. "Absolutely brilliant! l was dancing while watching it," comments another. "Wonderful uncle ji! Bet the passengers wanted to take you all the way with them," jokes a third.
According to an Air India official, the airline is the only one to offer direct flights between Punjab and the United Kingdom.
