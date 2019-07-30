Dhinchak Pooja's Latest Song Is Making Waves On Twitter

Dhinchak Pooja's latest song is called 'Naach Ke Pagal'

Dhinchak Pooja is back with a bang, but not everyone seems to be pleased. The singer, who achieved viral fame with songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, has come out with a new number called Naach Ke Pagal. Released on Thursday, the song has already collected over 3 million views on YouTube and made it to the trending list of the video sharing platform. In trademark Dhinchak Pooja style, it comes with unusual lyrics, flashy costumes and a video that's perfect meme fodder.

Watch the song below:

On social media, people can't seem to stop talking about Naach Ke Pagal, and the opinions are not all complimentary.

Take a look at some of the jokes that Dhinchak Pooja's song has inspired:

when i accidentally watched #Dhinchakpooja's music video somewhere pic.twitter.com/RQUFZKr1Kw — Akkad Bakkad (@bombaebow) July 28, 2019

#Dhinchakpooja

Cameraman's reaction during the shooting of song pic.twitter.com/idojwt5uC1 — Yashwant Choudhary (@yash_or_no) July 28, 2019

My brother reaction, few second after playing #Dhinchakpooja new song - Naach ke pagal pic.twitter.com/S6U24WeUcb — Avinash Abhinav (@avinashabhinav1) July 28, 2019

Friend: have you ever heard about Area51?

Me: I've seen an Alien

Friend: What? WHERE!

Me:#Dhinchakpoojapic.twitter.com/H57G1nI9En — Shreya (@MetalAlchemistt) July 29, 2019

As an introvert, I don't like to receive calls so I changed my caller tune to #Dhinchakpooja latest blockbuster "Nach ke pagal ho jaun" pic.twitter.com/UF7AUidViP — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) July 29, 2019

What do you think of the song? Let us know using the comments section.

