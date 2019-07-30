Dhinchak Pooja's Latest Song Is Making Waves On Twitter

Over 3 million views - and counting

Updated: July 30, 2019 16:48 IST
Dhinchak Pooja's latest song is called 'Naach Ke Pagal'


Dhinchak Pooja is back with a bang, but not everyone seems to be pleased. The singer, who achieved viral fame with songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, has come out with a new number called Naach Ke Pagal. Released on Thursday, the song has already collected over 3 million views on YouTube and made it to the trending list of the video sharing platform. In trademark Dhinchak Pooja style, it comes with unusual lyrics, flashy costumes and a video that's perfect meme fodder.

Watch the song below:

On social media, people can't seem to stop talking about Naach Ke Pagal, and the opinions are not all complimentary.

Take a look at some of the jokes that Dhinchak Pooja's song has inspired:

What do you think of the song? Let us know using the comments section.

