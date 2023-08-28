'Deserve Our Gratitude': Anand Mahindra To Gift Praggnanandhaa's Parents An Electric Car

The post has been viewed 128,200 views on Twitter.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has always shown his support for creative minds. Now, Mr Mahindra shared on X, formerly Twitter that he will be gifting an electric car to the parents of young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa.

Several people on Twitter urged Mr Mahindra to gift Thar to Praggnanandhaa for his runner-up finish at the FIDE Chess World Cup. Responding to one of the tweets, he wrote, "Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, and many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess. But I have another idea. I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to chess and support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!) It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the parents of @rpragchess, Shrimati Nagalakshmi, and Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion and for giving him their untiring support."

See the post here:

Mr Mahindra also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO at Mahindra & Mahindra, and asked him to share his thoughts on it. Responding to Mr Mahindra, Mr Jejurikar wrote, "Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement.Thanks, @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu.The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery."

Since being posted, the tweet has been viewed 128,200 views on Twitter. Commenting on the post, a user commented, "See her happiness.. Just priceless."

Another user wrote, "Your thoughtful approach is truly inspiring. While many suggest gifting a Thar to @rpragchess, your alternative idea to promote chess through supporting parents with an XUV4OO EV is remarkable. Encouraging children to engage in cerebral pursuits like chess is indeed an investment in the future, similar to embracing electric vehicles for a better planet. Recognizing Shrimati Nagalakshmi and Shri Rameshbabu for nurturing their son's passion and dedication is a heartwarming gesture. This way, you're not just endorsing a game, but also fostering values and support systems that contribute to a brighter future. Kudos to your creative and thoughtful approach!"

"What a thoughtful idea, sir! Promoting chess and supporting parents who nurture their children's passions is truly commendable. This gesture aligns perfectly with the spirit of investing in a brighter future," the third user wrote.

