Forbidden Fruit: Why A Free Apple Ended Up Costing This Woman $500

Ms Tadlock was fined $500 (or approximately Rs 33,000) by US Customs and Border Patrol for the free apple.
Explaining what happened to KDVR, Ms Tadlock said her bag was randomly searched as she passed through Customs. An agent pulled out the fruit, which was still wrapped in the clear plastic bag bearing the Delta logo.
Ms Tadlock said she told the Customs agent that she had just received the apple as a snack from Delta and asked if she could throw it out or eat it. According to her, the agent said no, and handed her a $500 fine instead.
"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'Yeah.' I didn't really get why he was asking that question, and then he said 'It's about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500,'" Ms Tadlock told KDVR.
On Twitter, Ms Tadlock posted a picture of the plastic bag the apple came in. It says "ENJOY" in huge capital letters. The irony was not lost on Ms Tadlock, who wrote: "False. I did not enjoy the apple. Instead I received a $500 violation, had my global entry revoked (first time I've used it) AND I will be searched on every flight for the rest of my life." She even added the hashtag #DeltaForbiddenFruit.
The apple was in an obviously marked @delta bag #deltaforbiddenfruit#delta#applepic.twitter.com/pch3S9xRpZ— VeganQuesoHead (@VeganQuesoHead) April 19, 2018
False. I did not enjoy the apple. Instead I received a $500 violation, had my global entry revoked (first time I've used it) AND I will be searched on every flight for the rest of my life #deltaforbiddenfruit#crystaltadlock#delta#applegatepic.twitter.com/ysGfTguppG— VeganQuesoHead (@VeganQuesoHead) April 22, 2018
The passenger told KDVR she's upset and frustrated an innocent mistake resulted in a $500 fine and the loss of her Global Entry Status - which allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in the United States.
She said the airline should not have passed out apples to passengers or at least warned them not to take the fruits off the plane.
Yep, Two main points:— VeganQuesoHead (@VeganQuesoHead) April 22, 2018
The problem is inconsistency with customs. I know multiple people that were given the opportunity to throw fruit or other items away & proceed on with their lives.
Also why is Delta handing out fruit that will not pass customs minutes later? #applegatehttps://t.co/iD1OiP4Ot5
Many on Twitter agreed with Ms Tadlock, calling the $500 fine "senseless" and "ridiculous".
Oh, big, bad custom agent. For crying out loud; it was a lousy Delta apple. The agent should be fined $500 for being inhuman.— Craig fenimore (@jcfeni_craig) April 23, 2018
Another USA customs and border control agent abusing his power by exploiting an honest mistake. He could've just tossed the apple from Delta airlines, but had to be a jerk and fine this woman. https://t.co/tZN23WqK9W— Winston Smith (@gaslightingus2) April 22, 2018
@Delta hands out apples that will cost you $500 if you don't eat them on the plane. They should should warn you that you must eat it or you have to pay big after leaving the plane. https://t.co/pcBujkkfck— Cheryl Kay (@cheryllyons22) April 21, 2018
It was my friend not me who has to pay the $500 for the apple you gave her. Now I'm worried to ever travel Delta since they put their passengers at such a financial risk. pic.twitter.com/qbuf8r0yVo— Cheryl Kay (@cheryllyons22) April 22, 2018
An apple a day doesn't keep the Custom's Officer away!— Morton Levitt (@levitm1) April 23, 2018
How do you like them apples! Yikes! https://t.co/xASu391aDI— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 22, 2018
In a statement to USA Today, all Delta said was that it encouraged its customers "to adhere to Customs and Border Protection policies and requirements."
Ms Tadlock has a choice between paying the $500 fine and fighting in court. She told KDVR she plans to fight it out.
