Delivery Executive Gives Chocolates With Orders On His Birthday, Here's With Zomato Did Next

Mr Apte's sweet gesture won millions of hearts online.

Birthdays are special days for everyone. It is one day on which a person celebrates life, memories, love, laughter and the bonds they create. It is common for people to throw a party for their loved ones on the special day. As kids, we would often distribute sweets to our classmates and teachers on our birthdays. Following the same tradition, a delivery agent of online food ordering business Zomato from Mumbai, recently distributed chocolates to his customers with every order he delivered on his 30th birthday. This sweet gesture won millions of hearts online. After his post went viral, Zomato even threw a party for him.

The post was shared by the Facebook page Indians on Internet 2.0. In the original post, delivery executive Karan Apte informed that he got a new shirt for himself to mark his special day and also distributed chocolates to all the customers that he delivered food to. He also shared a picture of the food packet with a Cadbury 5 Star chocolate taped to it. The post went viral and many internet users praised Mr Apte for his kind gesture.

"May god bless you with everything brother, happy birthday to you," said a user.

A second person added, "Zomato congratulations, you found your most faithful service man."

Several people tagged the food delivery platform in the comments sections and urged the company to organise a party for him. "Zomato celebrate his birthday," said a user. Another person added, "Zomato give this man a raise. He deserves it." A third person remarked, "Zomato Protect this man at any cost and bring him a surprise gift."

Later, Mr Apte took to Instagram and informed users that the company had sent him a cake. Sharing a photo of the same, he said, "Zomato, thank you for this delicious cake. Your gesture means the world to me. Thank you from the depths of my heart."

He posted another update and wrote that the food delivery platform celebrated his birthday and took him out for lunch in Borivali.

He shared a team photo and thanked his team leader and area manager for the same.