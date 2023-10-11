Delhi Woman Dresses As Demon Nun, Scares People In Viral Video

Many users appreciated her make-up skills.

Many people love experimenting with make-up. Some use it for their personal use while others pursue the hobby as a profession. It is a skill which takes a lot of effort and time to master. Many videos of using make-up to unbelievably transform the body are viral on the internet. In a similar fashion, a Delhi-based make-up artist decided to transform herself into the character of Demon Nun from the superhit horror film ‘The Nun' and prank people on the streets. The short clip has now gone viral on social media and users cannot get over her look.

The video of the same was shared by make-up artist Iza Setia on Instagram. In the now-viral clip, the woman can be seen peeking out of the car window with a scary expression. A person in the video can be seen complimenting her makeup skills, stating that she did appear like a ghost. Several people can also be seen running away from Ms Setia while others said that her look is “very cool”. She is also seen posing for pictures with some Delhi residents. Towards the end of the video, a montage of clips showing individuals laughing after learning that she simply played a practical joke on them and their amusing reaction is too funny to be missed.

Since being shared, the Instagram reel has amassed over six lakh likes and seven million views.

“BEST BEST BEST THING I SAW ON INTERNET TODAY,” said a user.

“Hattssss off to you girl,” commented a second person.

A third user added, “She's dresses for the hunt. Look at those running shoes.”

“Wow but literally that look can frighten anyone... Need part 2 please,” added a person.

“Crazy,” added another user.

A person remarked, “The most unique video, unexpected from MUA😂 keep growing.”

“You are amazing,” read another comment.