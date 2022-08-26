Watch: Delhi Police Honours Its Dog Squad On International Dog Day

International Dog Day is observed across the world on August 26.

Besides being a loyal companion for many, dogs also help keep cities safe and avert mishaps. On International Dog Day, the Delhi Police have highlighted this contribution of the canines through a Twitter post.

In a video, the Delhi Police gave a glimpse of their dog squad and the training they go through. It shows the dogs in action as they jump over obstacles and walk in queues while being guided by their handlers.

“Hand in hand with us, Man's Best Friend is always at work to keep the National Capital safe and secured,” the department wrote in the caption.

Hand in Hand with us, Man's Best Friend is always at work to keep the National Capital safe and secured .#InternationalDogDaypic.twitter.com/Xev20Q2gVN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 26, 2022

The International Dog Day special post soon prompted users to praise the dogs and recognise their relentless work.

“The most diligent one on the force,” a user wrote.

The most diligent one on the force. — Omprakash Maglani (@delhison) August 26, 2022

Another said, “German Shepherd is the best ever breed in the world. From smelling to attacking, no replacement of this breed.”

German Shepherd best ever breed in the world. From smelling to attacking, no replacement of this breed.

Hat's off to D.P & G.S.D. — $@m (@sanjusharma9560) August 26, 2022

International Dog Day is observed across the world on August 26. The day was first celebrated in the year 2004 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare activist and pet lifestyle expert. The date was chosen as the activist's family adopted their first dog “sheltie” from the local animal shelter on this date.

Ms Colleen Paige said that the day is marked to “support all breeds and varieties of dogs”. International Dog Day discourages the purchase of dogs from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills and stresses adopting them from rescue homes. “Our mission is to help galvanise the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledge family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort,” the official website of Dog Day states.