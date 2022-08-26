International Dog Day 2022: History And Significance Of The Day

Dogs are said to be man's best friend

That dogs are a man's best friend is an adage that has proved itself to be true for centuries. There is no doubt that they make for loyal companions and in this age of social media, an adorable video of a puppy is all you need to watch at the end of a long day. Therefore, it is only right to set aside a special day for dogs and all that they stand for. International Dog Day, observed across the world on August 26, is a special day to celebrate our canine friends and raise awareness about their needs.

History:

International Dog Day was first celebrated in 2004 by animal welfare activist and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige (https://www.nationaldogday.com/about1/). Ms Paige chose the date of August 26 in particular as it was on this date that the activist's family adopted their first dog "Sheltie" from the local animal shelter. Ms Colleen was 10 when the family welcomed Sheltie into their fold.

Significance:

According to Ms Colleen Paige, International Dog Day is set aside to “support all breeds and varieties of dogs”. Emphasis is also laid on discouraging the purchase of dogs from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills, focussing instead on adoption from rescue homes.

“Our mission is to help galvanise the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledge family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort,” the official website of Dog Day states, adding that the likes of former US President George W Bush have backed the special day.

In addition to International Dog Day, Ms Colleen is the founder of National Puppy Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day as well.