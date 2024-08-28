Delhi Entrepreneur Creates 2-Year-Old Son's LinkedIn Profile, Internet Divided

The father said his son is "here to rule the world".

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has taken the concept of networking to a new level by creating a LinkedIn profile of his 2-year-old son and actively posting from it. "I am just a kid, trying to find my place in this world," the profile description of 2-year-old Tiger Chauhan reads. In his first post, the little boy also added that he is on the platform to network which will help him get into a good pre-school. "I turned two today and already started to feel the pressure of this world," the LinkedIn post said.

"With all the talks at home to get me into school. Hmm, the pressure is real and me "nanhi si jaan" My father Sivesh Kumar's friend Praveen Kumar Rajbhar always says that "Network is Networth", so I am here to network which will help me ( to start with ) get into a good pre-school. And further will take one step at a time. I am trying to stay away from Social Media ( as nobody gives me the phone at home), but still for my career will try to log in once a week. Looking for all the help," the post added.

Take a look below:

Social media users responded to the post and wished the 2-year-old on his birthday. His father, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Coffea India, reshared the post and wrote that his son is "here to rule the world".

"I don't know how he will turn around, but he will be more passioante, hardworking, and brutal than me... Elon, you competitor just got on LinkedIn... And it is his birthday... Happy Birthday Kiddo...If any day you need to fall back, you baba is here... Just take action and analyse outcome," the father said.

Meanwhile, screenshots of the LinkedIn profile have gone viral on other social media platforms and triggered a discussion online. A profile on a professional site for a two-year-old didn't sit well with netizens.

"You've given away the kid's photograph, name, DOB, school location. How are you better than the child's parents?" wrote one user. "Startling & pathetic. Spare the child c'mon. Or do the parents dont see the dying app?" commented another.

"Haha! LinkedIn is better than Instagram though for kids. At least they'll get bored on LinkedIn but once they start scrolling reels, there's no end," jokingly said a third user.

"Strange. Who creates a LinkedIn profile for a baby? India is definitely not for beginners," expressed a fourth. "gotta say this is why I'm little late to get employed since my LinkedIn game was a little late," humorously said one used.