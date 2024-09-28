Delhi Bar Bill From 2007 Shows How Inflation Hit Food Prices In 17 Years

The bill was from "The Supper Factory"

The trend of sharing vintage items on social media has gained immense popularity, as people seek to connect with the past and evoke nostalgic memories. From old photographs to antique collectables, these relics are sparking conversations and inspiring a sense of wonder.

A recent Reddit post featuring a restaurant bill from 2007 has sparked a lively debate about inflation and the rising cost of living. The bill, from "The Supper Factory," revealed that a meal for ten items cost only Rs 2,522 in 2007, a far cry from today's prices. The post has generated a lot of attention online, with users sharing their own stories and expressing disbelief at the price difference.

The caption of the post read, "Found 2 bills from 2007 bar visits in Delhi. Man, I can't believe prices of food and alcohol have jumped up so much since then."

See the post here:

However, not all users felt the same way. While the post resonated nostalgically with some, many sceptics quickly noted that even in 2007, Rs 2,500 wasn't considered a budget-friendly night out. One user commented, "18 saal pehle 2500 were not that much pocket-friendly bhai" (Rs 2,500 wasn't that affordable even 17 years ago, man). Another added, "To me, 2007 feels like it was just 7-8 years ago, not 17!"

"Oh believe me, that was nowhere near 'pocket-friendly' back in 2007. That was an entire month's rent for a one-room apartment," the user commented.

"People commenting about inflation aren't getting the point. Salaries haven't risen anywhere near as much as prices," the fourth user commented.

