Twitter Shares Pics Of Delhi Haze Before And After Diwali

"These before and after Diwali photos of Delhi show exactly how bad the air quality in the city is," wrote one Twitter user

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: October 31, 2019 17:54 IST
A pic shared on Twitter shows Delhi enveloped in a thick haze.


Diwali celebrations and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have left Delhi gasping for breath. Since Monday, the air quality in the national capital has entered the "severe" category -- the second worst level in terms of pollution. According to news agency IANS, stubble burning extended the toxic air quality in Delhi for the third day as persisting calm surface winds prevented dispersion of pollutants. Many on social media complained about a thick haze enveloping the city, saying it has become the norm every winter.

A number of social media users shared pictures of the haze enveloping Delhi and criticising the rise in air pollution. The pictures show the city encapsulated in a thick haze due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.

"Toxic haze all over," wrote one Twitter user, sharing a picture which shows a blanket of white over the city.

"Looks like it's Doomsday in Delhi!" said another.

A number of people also shared pictures that contrast the air quality after Diwali with that before it. "These before and after Diwali photos of Delhi show exactly how bad the air quality in the city is," wrote Twitter user Rasool Panjaa.

Another shared before and after pics of Delhi haze where the difference is stark

"First picture is before Diwali firework second after firework," a third Twitter user wrote, sharing two pics

Many other before and after pics were posted on social media to describe how the air quality deteriorated

Twitter users from the National Capital Region shared pics of the haze

The air quantity index, which takes into account five chief pollutants including PM10 and PM2.5, was recorded at 416 towards noon on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed "with folded hands" to the Punjab and Haryana governments to put an end to stubble burning. The government will start distributing 50 lakh N95 masks among school students in Delhi from Friday, he added.

