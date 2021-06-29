Deepika To Priyanka: Celebs Sum Up 'Expectation vs Reality' In These ROFL Posts

"Expectation v/s Reality," wrote Deepika Padukone while sharing two pics on Instagram.

Still struggling with weekday blues? Look no further than Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post for a dose of laughter. The actress took to the photo and video sharing platform last evening to share a hilarious post on the huge gap between our expectations and the harsh reality. Deepika Padukone, 35, shared two photographs and captioned them "Expectation v/s Reality". The first picture, which sums up what she expects out of herself, shows Deepika working out in black active-wear. The next one is closer to reality - it features the actress sprawled out on a sofa, taking a nap.

"Expectation v/s Reality," wrote Deepika Padukone while sharing the pictures, adding a laughing face emoji to her caption.

Of course, Deepika is not the only celebrity who has noticed, and remarked upon, the disappointments that life seems to hand us on a regular basis. Things often don't work out the way we want them to - and that was especially true for the year 2020.

In May 2020, when most of the world was under lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, Priyanka Chopra shared an "expectation vs reality" post that had her fans amused. Priyanka shared a picture in which she can be seen sunbathing in a pink swimsuit and cat-eye sunglasses. The next image in the post shows her with a piece of cloth over her face. "Expectation vs Reality," she captioned the pics.

Actress Pooja Batra also had grand plans for the summer 2020, all of which was ruined by the pandemic. Here's what she shared on what she expected out of 2020 and what she was given:

Sara Ali Khan accurately summed up expectation, reality and reality in 2020 - all in one rib-tickling post.

And Ileana D'Cruz? Ileana manifested a weekend of hard partying. Instead, reality was a bit less glamorous. Her "Expectations vs reality" post on her weekend mood shows her yawning in bed instead of partying.

Meanwhile, it wasn't just the lockdown that had celebrities sharing 'expectation vs reality' posts. Working out and exercising is also a sore point with many. So much so for Kriti Sanon, in fact, that she ended up kicking trainer Yasmin Karachiwala during a much-despised leg day. The gym day "expectations" that she started out with differed starkly from her "reality".

Speaking of health and fitness, actor Kunal Kemmu also amused fans with his own take on "expectation vs reality". In October last year, he shared two videos on Instagram. The first one shows him crossing a monkey bar with utmost ease. In the second one, however, his friend struggles to repeat the same drill but fails miserably. "Here is an example of expectation vs reality," wrote Kunal Kemmu while sharing the video.

Tennis star Sania Mirza celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Shoaib Malik last year. "A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality," she wrote on Instagram, sharing two pictures with her cricketer husband. Swipe right to see the reality:

But perhaps the funniest expectation vs reality clip came from Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. To celebrate reaching 1 million followers on TikTok in a day back in 2019, she shared a hilarious video featuring a cameo appearance from her husband. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty can be heard singing Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke from the superhit 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. The actual song, however, is interrupted by a list of demands she makes of her husband - including a diamond ring, an iPhone, a few cars and a huge bungalow.

While TikTok is now banned in India, the video lives on on Instagram. Watch it below:

Which of these posts made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.