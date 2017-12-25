'Dear Santa': Funniest Things Twitter Has Asked For This Christmas

For days before (and sometimes even after) people, especially children, prepare a long list of things they would like Santa to bring them. Some of these things can fit in a little box that's gift wrapped and can sit comfortably under the Christmas tree. Certain other demands, not so much.
Twitter is also celebrating the day and many people have posted tweets addressed to Santa, asking him to bring them certain gifts and presents of their choice. From self cleaning houses to simple messages to Santa, we've rounded up the funniest tweets addressed to Santa this Christmas. We're sure these will really make you LOL.
Dear Santa,- Silly girl (@Sillygirl__) December 25, 2017
Incase you are around send me
1. A machine which does all household work and Cooks delicious food.
2. A cute kitten or puppy who'll never grow up.
3. Money #Christmas#MerryChristmasEveryone
Dear Santa..... I've been good all year.- Sam... Just Sam (@SamsSecretAlias) December 23, 2017
Most of the time....
Once in a while...
Never mind.
I'll buy my own stuff.
Dear Santa,- Sassy Wine Queen (@SassyWineQueen) December 22, 2017
I was good at being naughty.
Does that count?
Dear Santa: I have been pretty good for the past week or so...Lets just focus on that.- Jaime (@Treestand_tweet) December 24, 2017
Dear Santa - This year, all I ask for is a big fat bank account and a skinny body. Please don't mix up the two like you did last year. Thanks again! Kate- Kate Kennedy (@kkennedyshinn) December 25, 2017
Dear Santa, this year I've been extra.. nah, that's it. I've just been extra- Brandon Hamilton (@_therealhammy) December 25, 2017
DEAR SANTA, if at all your still handing out gifts please bring me a self cleaning house for Christmas this year. Thank you- Mariam Munaaba (@mmunaabs) December 25, 2017
#DearSanta Make me an octopus! pic.twitter.com/u5Zj1vjGIC- MaraGabriela Palomo (@marigaby411) December 25, 2017
Dear Santa,
I would be totally okay with finding one of these two under my tree. I prefer the one that I can cuddle with.No returns.
Thanks, Shannon (age 23)@nickjonaspic.twitter.com/gfajmwN7JP- Shannon Werle (@Cloudyjo7) December 23, 2017
Dear SANTA,- Emmalee Eleace Toney (@EmmaleeToney) December 23, 2017
All I want for Christmas is a MAN who has a job, is loyal & honest, respects & loves his mama, has goals & a plan set for a bright future, & is ready for a serious relationship...Now if this is too much to ask for a puppy will do
Sincerely,
EVERY SINGLE GIRL
Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is a text back right after I send one pls I am impatient and need attention 24/7 thx in advance ;)- C A H (@CraigHice1999) December 25, 2017
All I want for Christmas is to stop seeing Instagram posts from 5 days ago- Caroline (@carolinesfinest) December 25, 2017
Click for more trending news