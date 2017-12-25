'Dear Santa': Funniest Things Twitter Has Asked For This Christmas

People have posted tweets addressed to Santa, asking him to bring them certain gifts

Offbeat | | Updated: December 25, 2017 13:08 IST
215 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Dear Santa': Funniest Things Twitter Has Asked For This Christmas

Here are the funniest tweets addressed to Santa this Christmas.

The joyous festival of Christmas is finally here. Christmas, the festival of food, fun and family is celebrated by millions of people across the globe. And among the things that really makes Christmas a merry one are... no points for guessing... the presents.

For days before (and sometimes even after) people, especially children, prepare a long list of things they would like Santa to bring them. Some of these things can fit in a little box that's gift wrapped and can sit comfortably under the Christmas tree. Certain other demands, not so much.

Twitter is also celebrating the day and many people have posted tweets addressed to Santa, asking him to bring them certain gifts and presents of their choice. From self cleaning houses to simple messages to Santa, we've rounded up the funniest tweets addressed to Santa this Christmas. We're sure these will really make you LOL.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Christmasmerry christmasSanta Claus

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................