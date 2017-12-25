'Dear Santa': Funniest Things Twitter Has Asked For This Christmas

Here are the funniest tweets addressed to Santa this Christmas.

Dear Santa,

Incase you are around send me

1. A machine which does all household work and Cooks delicious food.

2. A cute kitten or puppy who'll never grow up.

3. Money #Christmas#MerryChristmasEveryone - Silly girl (@Sillygirl__) December 25, 2017

Dear Santa..... I've been good all year.

Most of the time....

Once in a while...

Never mind.

I'll buy my own stuff. - Sam... Just Sam (@SamsSecretAlias) December 23, 2017

Dear Santa,

I was good at being naughty.

Does that count? - Sassy Wine Queen (@SassyWineQueen) December 22, 2017

Dear Santa: I have been pretty good for the past week or so...Lets just focus on that. - Jaime (@Treestand_tweet) December 24, 2017

Dear Santa - This year, all I ask for is a big fat bank account and a skinny body. Please don't mix up the two like you did last year. Thanks again! Kate - Kate Kennedy (@kkennedyshinn) December 25, 2017

Dear Santa, this year I've been extra.. nah, that's it. I've just been extra - Brandon Hamilton (@_therealhammy) December 25, 2017

DEAR SANTA, if at all your still handing out gifts please bring me a self cleaning house for Christmas this year. Thank you - Mariam Munaaba (@mmunaabs) December 25, 2017

Dear Santa,



I would be totally okay with finding one of these two under my tree. I prefer the one that I can cuddle with.No returns.



Thanks, Shannon (age 23)@nickjonaspic.twitter.com/gfajmwN7JP- Shannon Werle (@Cloudyjo7) December 23, 2017

Dear SANTA,

All I want for Christmas is a MAN who has a job, is loyal & honest, respects & loves his mama, has goals & a plan set for a bright future, & is ready for a serious relationship...Now if this is too much to ask for a puppy will do

Sincerely,

EVERY SINGLE GIRL - Emmalee Eleace Toney (@EmmaleeToney) December 23, 2017

Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is a text back right after I send one pls I am impatient and need attention 24/7 thx in advance ;) - C A H (@CraigHice1999) December 25, 2017

All I want for Christmas is to stop seeing Instagram posts from 5 days ago - Caroline (@carolinesfinest) December 25, 2017