Deaf Uber Driver's Heartwarming Note For Passengers Is Super Duper Viral

"Give this man a raise," someone tweeted

Offbeat | | Updated: April 23, 2018 17:57 IST
Twitter user @Iilghostgirl tweeted an image of a note the cab driver shares with all his passengers.

More often than not, cab rides are routine with no unexceptional experiences. It's just a way to get from point A to point B - often with little to no conversation with the driver. However, one woman's rather exceptional commute thanks to her Uber driver has gone all kinds of viral.

Seated in the backseat of her Uber, Twitter user @Iilghostgirl tweeted an image of a note the cab driver shares with all his passengers. The heartwarming note, posted on April 18, has collected over 5.4 lakh 'likes' and more than 1.3 retweets - and still very much counting.
 
The viral tweet reached Onur as well, who couldn't help but tweet back
 
Even Uber is proud of its driver
 
Someone also tweeted this video:
 
The note has gone insanely viral and collected quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.
 
Didn't this just make your day?

