Deadline To Update Aadhaar Details For Free Extended Till September 14

You can update details at no cost through the UIDAI website until September 14.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free. Originally set for June 14, 2024, the new deadline is now September 14, 2024.

This extension provides more time for citizens to review and correct their biometric and demographic information.

Updating your Aadhaar card online through the myAadhaar portal remains free of charge, while offline updates will cost Rs 50.

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th September 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaarpic.twitter.com/JOs3wF3NQf — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 14, 2024

You can update details like your name, address, photo, and other important information for free through the UIDAI website until September 14. This is the latest in a series of extensions, with previous deadlines being December 15, 2023, March 14, 2024, and June 14, 2024.

Here's How You Can Update Your Aadhaar Card Details For Free:

Visit the official website myAadhaar and log in using your 16-digit Aadhaar number. Enter the Captcha code on the login page and click on ‘Login using OTP'. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the designated field. After verification, you will access the portal's dashboard. Click on the ‘Document Update' section to see your existing details. Select the appropriate Proof of Identity and Address documents and upload them as per the instructions. Ensure all necessary documents are uploaded, then click ‘submit' to proceed. A 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated, confirming your update request. Take advantage of this extended deadline to ensure your Aadhaar details are accurate and up to date.