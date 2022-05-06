Dead Shark Found Hanging Outside US School, Student Claims It Was A Prank

A group of students at Florida school found a dead shark hung from the rafters outside.

A group of students at Ponte Vedra High School in Florida, United States, met with an awful sight on Thursday morning when they found a dead shark hung from the rafters outside.

Local media outlets carried the photos shared by the students of the school on Snapchat, but did not disclose their identities. One of the students claimed it was a prank by senior students, according to Newsweek.

The officials at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC) told local media outlets that a group of five Ponte Vedra High School students hung the shark from the rafters of the school courtyard on Wednesday around 9 pm.

The shark was caught Tuesday night and frozen before being hanged, according to the FWCC.

School staff removed the shark carcass at 8 am on Thursday. Jim Gelsleichter, associate professor of biology and director of the Coastal and Marine Biology Flagship Program at the University of North Florida, told First Coast News that the positioning of the shark makes it difficult to confirm from images alone, but claimed it's a sandbar shark.

“That is a prohibitive species in Florida, and so we are not able to land those particular species and that's really because the sandbar, their populations have been pretty depleted over the past several decades from over fishing," he explained to First Coast News.

To identify the shark species, photos have been sent to FWCC marine fisheries biologists.