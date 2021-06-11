Curious Elephant Comes Across A Helmet. Watch What Happens Next

An elephant was filmed putting a helmet in its mouth. It later spat it out.

Strange footage from Assam shows an elephant gobbling up a helmet hanging from a parked motorcycle. The video, which has racked up thousands of views on social media, shows the curious elephant ambling up to the vehicle and examining the helmet using its trunk. Then, as puzzled onlookers watched, the gentle giant picked up the helmet and put it in its mouth before walking away calmly.

"Arrey, mera helmet chala gaya, (Oh no, my helmet is gone)" a man off-camera can be heard saying in the video, prompting laughter from amused bystanders. "Arrey baba de dijiye helmet.. kaise jaunga main? (Please give my helmet back. How will I leave?)," he can be heard exclaiming. His pleas, of course, fell on deaf ears as the elephant continued on its merry way.

According to Prag News, the incident took place on Tuesday in Guwahati's Narengi Army Camp.

IFS Susanta Nanda was among those who shared the clip on Twitter. Watch it below:

The video has also been shared by several other Twitter users as well, raising concerns about the elephant's well-being.

"What would happen to the elephant's health?" asked one Twitter user. "Can you please tell us what happened to the elephant? I'm worried," said another.

Luckily, it seems like the elephant decided to spit the helmet out after some time. "After picking up the helmet, the elephant kept it in its mouth for a while. However, it went a short distance further and spat it out," said Jayanta Deka, DFO, Guwahati Wildlife Division, told the Indian Express.

He added that the elephant crushed the helmet with its foot before heading back to the forest.

The video has created a huge buzz on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions it has garnered:

Someone please tell this hungry gentle giant that helmet is a life saver only by wearing it & not by eating it ???? pic.twitter.com/rgA3bjoJgy — Praveen Angusamy, IFS ???? (@PraveenIFShere) June 10, 2021

Imagine the reaction of a #Traffic cop when bike owner tells him the reason for not wearing a helmet: "Eaten by an #elephant, sirji!" — Rahul Karmakar (@rahconteur) June 10, 2021

Don't worry elephant not going to eat this ...she kept in her mouth for some time then through it out????????‍♀️ — jagrati mandloi (@JagratiMandloi) June 11, 2021

