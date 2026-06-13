Curious Case Of The Passport Rectangle: Social Media Post Sparks Discussion

A simple question posted on social media has highlighted a common curiosity among frequent flyers regarding modern travel documents. An X user named Pooja recently sparked widespread interest online after noticing a small, gold-embossed rectangle on the front cover of her newly renewed passport, a feature that was entirely missing from her older document.

Unsure of its purpose, she questioned whether the mark was a new security feature, a hidden tracking device, or a tool for border verification. The post quickly drew responses from seasoned travellers and tech enthusiasts eager to solve the mystery.

The post quickly attracted responses from users eager to solve the mystery, with several explaining that the gold rectangle is the standard international biometric symbol indicating an embedded microchip.

Commenters clarified that the feature did not appear on older passports because they were traditional, non-electronic versions. Others pointed out that this technology uses an NFC or RFID chip to electronically transfer and authenticate traveller details at border control.

Respondents also noted that these digitally enhanced, machine-readable documents are now an international norm that India has adopted to modernise and digitise its passport system.