Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Curious Case Of The Passport Rectangle: Social Media Post Sparks Discussion

An online query by a social media user regarding a mysterious gold rectangle on her newly renewed passport has sparked a viral conversation about modern travel document security.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Curious Case Of The Passport Rectangle: Social Media Post Sparks Discussion
X user Pooja shared her observation after receiving her renewed passport.

A simple question posted on social media has highlighted a common curiosity among frequent flyers regarding modern travel documents. An X user named Pooja recently sparked widespread interest online after noticing a small, gold-embossed rectangle on the front cover of her newly renewed passport, a feature that was entirely missing from her older document.

Unsure of its purpose, she questioned whether the mark was a new security feature, a hidden tracking device, or a tool for border verification. The post quickly drew responses from seasoned travellers and tech enthusiasts eager to solve the mystery.

The post quickly attracted responses from users eager to solve the mystery, with several explaining that the gold rectangle is the standard international biometric symbol indicating an embedded microchip. 

Commenters clarified that the feature did not appear on older passports because they were traditional, non-electronic versions. Others pointed out that this technology uses an NFC or RFID chip to electronically transfer and authenticate traveller details at border control. 

Respondents also noted that these digitally enhanced, machine-readable documents are now an international norm that India has adopted to modernise and digitise its passport system.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Biometric Passport, E-passport Symbol, Travel Document Security, Passport Microchip, Border Verification, Passport Renewal, International Travel Standards
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now