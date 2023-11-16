''Shami Final Indeed'': Meme Frenzy After Mohammed Shami's 7 Wicket-Haul Against New Zealand

Shami finished with supreme figures of 7/57, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker

The Indian cricket team registered a thrilling 70-run victory over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, leaving Indians overjoyed. Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer, followed by Mohammed Shami's lethal seven-wicket haul powered India to the final of the ICC World Cup 2023. The 33-year-old pacer clearly stole the show by clinching important wickets when no other bowler could deliver, creating a meme-worthy moment in cricket history.

Soon after the victory, social media platforms erupted in a frenzy of memes, celebrating India's scintillating win and Shami's match-winning heroics.

Here are some hilarious memes:

Shami finished with supreme figures of 7/57, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker, with 24 from six games at a breathtaking average of 9.13. His figures are also the fifth-best in World Cup history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 being the best.

The pace veteran also completed 50 World Cup wickets, becoming only the seventh bowler to do so. Shami is also the fastest to get there, reaching the milestone in just 17 innings, surpassing Mitchell Starc's (Australia) record of 19 innings.

Notably, Shami also etched his name in the history books by achieving the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in World Cup history. His lethal spell overshadowed Ashish Nehra's figures of 6/23 against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket apiece.

Shami was adjudged as tbe 'Player of the Match' for his dream spell.

India gave a mammoth 398-run target to New Zealand, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scoring hundreds. New Zealand managed to score 327. This is India's 10th straight win in the World Cup and they'll now play the finals on Sunday in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.