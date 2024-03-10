Cramped New York Studio Apartment Listed For Rs 2 Lakh Rent Shocks Internet

The exorbitant cost of living in New York City has once again sparked outrage, as a viral video showcasing a studio apartment listed for about Rs 2 lakh per month in Manhattan's Nolita district has left internet users shocked.

The video, shared by real estate dealer David Okocha on Instagram, has amassed over 3.1 million views, amplifying concerns over the city's ongoing housing crisis. In the footage, viewers were taken on a tour of a poorly designed studio apartment, prompting scathing remarks from social media users.

Captioned with the question, "Is this the worst layout you've ever seen?", the video revealed a cramped living space with questionable design choices. One individual remarked, "That price doesn't leave much leftover for therapy because of the depression you'll get from living here."

Another user expressed disbelief, suggesting, "The New York rental market should be presented to the Supreme Court for its absolute audacity."

"As a landlord, I can say seriously this should be illegal, and this landlord should be jailed," a third said.

Criticism of the studio's layout intensified as viewers noted the proximity of the shower to the kitchen, separated only by a flimsy plastic sheet. Additionally, a toilet seat was uncomfortably placed in a confined area without a sink for handwashing, while a washing machine was haphazardly squeezed into the room.

This latest uproar follows a trend of viral videos showcasing the challenges of affordable housing in New York City. Earlier, realtor Omer Labock drew attention to the "tiniest apartment" in Manhattan, which commands a rent of $1200 a month, approximately Rs 99,482.

While some New York buildings offer small studios, known as single-room occupancies (SROs), without bathrooms or kitchens, their affordability remains relative in the context of the city's soaring rental prices. Despite the drawbacks, the allure of residing in Manhattan's coveted neighbourhoods persists, highlighting the complex dynamics of housing in America's largest metropolis