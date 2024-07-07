A Balcony In Sydney Has Been Listed For Rent At Rs 81,000 Per Month, Internet Stunned

The balcony is attached to a two-bedroom apartment

In a bizarre Facebook advertisement, a landlord in Sydney has put up an enclosed balcony with a bed for rent at $969 (Rs 81,003) a month. The Facebook Marketplace listing describes the balcony in Haymarket in Sydney's inner suburbs as a ''sunny room'' that is fit to accommodate one person. Images of the balcony, which have gone viral on other social media websites as well, show the room decked out with a single bed, a mirror, blinds, and a rug over tiled flooring.

Glass sliding doors connect the balcony to the rest of the property, and the reflection in a full-length mirror shows that an adjacent wall is also made of glass. The landlord said the room was ready for a prospective tenant to "move in now," with the weekly rent "including bills."

The balcony is attached to a two-bedroom apartment, which is available for rent separately at $1300 a week, excluding bills. ''Share the bathroom with only 1 person. Ready to move in now. Easy to go anywhere,'' the listing read.

Internet users were left amused by the post and reacted with jokes. ''That's an amazing view,'' one user wrote, while another commented, ''Good luck with that! You are crazy.'' A third said, ''well it gets great light.''

Notably, Sydney has seen a notable increase in rental prices for houses, reflecting strong demand and limited supply. Sydney's median rent remained at a record high of $750 a week in the 2024 June quarter, recent data from Domain found, as per 9News.com.

Factors such as low interest rates, economic recovery, and population growth have contributed to the rising rental prices. The increase in rental prices has raised concerns about housing affordability, particularly for low- to middle-income households. Many residents are struggling to afford the high rents, leading to increased financial stress and housing insecurity.

In highly competitive areas, prospective tenants are often forced into bidding wars, offering above the listed rental price to secure a property. This practice further inflated rental prices, making it harder for those with limited budgets to find housing.