Student Awarded Rs 5 Crore After Landlord Empties Apartment Despite Rent Being Paid

The student had filed a lawsuit against the student housing investment company in 2022.

A court in South Carolina, USA, awarded a student approximately $700,000 (Rs 5.88 crore) after ruling in his favour against his former landlord, who emptied his apartment without proper notice, despite the rent being paid. According to People Magazine, the court granted Ansel Postell a total of $692,000 in damages on September 19, following his 2022 lawsuit against the student housing investment and property management company Campus Advantage.

Mr Postell, a graduate student at Benedict College in Columbia, received an email from The Rowan, his former apartment, on July 11, 2022, notifying him of a scheduled move-out date in just 14 days. The student forwarded this email to his mother, who promptly informed The Rowan apartment that her son intended to renew his lease, making a move unnecessary.

On July 18, 2022, Postell's mother paid $3,810 (Rs 3.20 lakh) via cheque to The Rowan, covering six months' rent to renew the lease. According to the lawsuit, the cheque cleared a week later. However, when Postell returned to Columbia on August 5, 2022, he found that all of his personal belongings were missing from his apartment.

Concerned, Mr Postell contacted his mother, who reached out to The Rowan. The complaint states that a representative admitted to her that Postell's belongings were "improperly removed" and not stored correctly, leading to their destruction. Despite assurances from The Rowan that compensation would be provided, the family did not receive further communication, prompting them to seek legal counsel on August 23, 2022.

The lawsuit emphasised the emotional toll on Postell, causing him to miss the beginning of the school year, jeopardising his academic performance, and risking several scholarships. After a four-day trial, the jury awarded Postell $230,000 in damages and $462,500 in punitive damages.

"I'm glad I was given the opportunity for this to be taken up in court, and the jury was able to make a decision based on the evidence we provided," Postell told American newspaper The State.

Under South Carolina law, real estate firm Campus Advantage is required to pay two years' interest at 8% on the awarded amount.