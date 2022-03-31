Crab Gets Stuck In Woman's Ear While Snorkelling. Video Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

A viral video shows a crab coming out of a woman's ear.

Footage that has left thousands of viewers horrified shows a live crab stuck inside a woman's ear. The video was shared on TikTok by a person who goes by '@wesdaisy'. According to the caption, the small crab entered the woman's ear while she was snorkelling in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The video shows a friend's repeated attempts to dislodge the intruder. The man was seen trying to remove the crab from the woman's ear using a pair of tweezers. After multiple unsuccessful tries, the crab hopped out, causing the woman exclaimed in disgust. "What is that?" she yelled just as the clip came to an end.

"Snorkelling in San Juan. A f**king crab yo," the caption on the TikTok video read. You can watch the video below, but be warned: It does not exactly make for pleasant viewing.

According to The Independent, the clip has gone viral with over 1.3 million views on the video-sharing platform. Many expressed their horror at the clip, saying it was a "nightmare" come true.

In the comments section, the woman, named Daisy Wes, revealed that the experience did not put her off water sports completely - she went kayaking the next day. She also urged her viewers to wear ear plugs while snorkelling.