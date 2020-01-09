Cow ‘Begs’ To Be Spared From Slaughter In Heartbreaking Video

A viral video saved a cow's life in China.

A heartbreaking video that went viral online has saved a cow from the butcher. The video was filmed at a slaughterhouse in China and shows the animal kneeing on its front legs, as if begging to be spared.

According to Daily Mail, the cow had been earmarked to be killed by an abattoir in Shantou in Guangdong Province on Sunday. On being transported to the business by its owner, however, the cow kept refusing to walk, seemingly with tears in its eyes.

Local news outlets suggested the cow could have been pregnant, leading to a stronger desire to live.

"After it arrived at the slaughterhouse and when the butcher tried to drag it off the truck and into the house to be butchered, it knelt and kept crying," an insider named Lin Wangbo Chinese news outlet The Paper, according to a translation provided by Daily Mail.

The footage, filmed by a worker, was uploaded to Chinese social media platforms, where it struck a chord with thousands.

According to Unilad, the video collected 7 million views and reached animal lovers, who came together to prevent the cow from being slaughtered.

A group of Good Samaritans collected 24,950 yuan (Rs 2.5 lakh) to buy the cow alive. It was then released at a local Buddhist temple, where temple management adopted it. Donors also gave 4,000 yuan to the temple to cover its expenses.