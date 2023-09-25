'Copy Accusing Another Copy': 'Humans Of Bombay' Faces Trolling Online

Several users, in the comments section, questioned Humans of Bombay.

'Humans of Bombay' (HOB) is in the eye of a storm on social media after the storytelling platform filed a case against People of India (POI) for copyright infringement of its content. 'Humans of Bombay' claimed that POI copied a unique storytelling format, apart from using films from their Instagram account and YouTube channel, without authorisation.

However, reports of HOB filing a case against POI soon sparked a meme fest on X, formerly Twitter, and other social media platforms. And it all started after Brandon Stanton, the founder of Humans Of New York, reacted to the case.

In a post on X, Mr Stanton said that he stayed quiet on the "appropriation of my work because I think Humans of Bombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HONY".

"But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for," he concluded.

In response to Mr Stanton's post came a statement from Humans of Bombay and that became a subject of jokes and ridicule.

The screenshot of the statement read, “It's therefore shocking that a cryptic assault on our efforts to protect our intellectual property is made in this manner, especially without understanding the background of the case.” It added, “Perhaps, before jumping the gun on this matter, you ought to acquaint yourself with the information about the case and also about what HOB is trying to achieve.”

Several users, in the comments section, questioned HOB. “When did storytelling become your intellectual property?” asked a few.

A user pointed out similar 'about me' sections of Brandon Stanton and Humans Of Bombay and quizzed if that was also a “copyright infringement?” The post read, “This is copyright infringement too?”

Another said, “My goodness. One copy is accusing another copy of being a copy.”

A person asked, “Humans of Bombay sharm?”

Meanwhile, the Humans of Bombay post has garnered more than 4 million views so far on X.

Earlier, a Delhi High Court judge took action in HOB's plea against POI.

In another post on X, HOB clarified that they were grateful to Humans Of New York for starting this storytelling movement, adding the suit was related to the "IP in our posts & not about storytelling at all". The HOB added that they tried to address the issue amicably before approaching the Court, "as we believe in protecting our team's hard work."