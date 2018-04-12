Cops Called For "Crazy Lady Talking To Herself" Find Anchor Doing Facebook Live The downsides of living in the age of technology

Meghan Schiller found herself in a hilarious situation.



The incident took place in Pittsburgh, USA, when a reporter for CBS Pittsburgh, Meghan Schiller, found herself in the midst of a hilarious misunderstanding.



reports that someone saw Ms Schiller as she reported on landslides in East Pittsburgh and called 911, thinking she was a "crazy lady talking to herself."



A North Versailles police officer who responded to the call and pulled up next to Ms Schiller's crew told them, "Do you realize I got called for a crazy lady talking to herself?"



"Are you serious?" Ms Schiller asks him in disbelief, thinking the whole thing is a joke. It's a term she repeats a number of times during the interaction.



You can watch the whole video below:





When the officer realised that she was not, in fact, a "crazy lady", the two had a good laugh over the whole incident before he drove away.



The video has been viewed over 33,000 times on Facebook and has made many laugh.



"Where's the facepalm emoji?" writes one person. "Wow!! That is hilarious!!" says another.









