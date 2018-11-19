Cops Called After Woman Yelled "Don't Kill Me". She Was Playing 'Call Of Duty'

Neighbours also heard a man screaming 'Why did you take my gun?'

Offbeat | | Updated: November 19, 2018 12:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cops Called After Woman Yelled 'Don't Kill Me'. She Was Playing 'Call Of Duty'

The McKee family had the cops called on them while playing 'Call Of Duty'.

A family playing the popular video game 'Call Of Duty' were surprised to find themselves surrounded by the police on Thursday night. Police were called to a mobile home community in DeLand, Florida, after a neighbour heard screaming and called the authorities.

"Hi, I'm calling because I hear my neighbors fighting down the street from me and I'm a little bit concerned with what their saying," the 911 caller said, according to local reports. "Uh, my sister lives with me and she was out there smoking a cigarette and she heard them screaming something like a woman saying 'No, please don't kill me.'"

"Then when I walked out there I heard a man say, 'Why did you take my gun?' and that's when I got kinda concerned."

The 911 call led to several police officers and 6 police cars responding to the scene and surrounding the home, reports WFLA.

However, it turns out the neighbours did not have anything to worry about - the couple and their daughter were just playing Call Of Duty with their windows open.

"I have a loud voice," the woman, Jamie McKee, was heard saying on a DeLand police officer body camera video, laughing with cops about the hilarious misunderstanding.

No weapons were found in the home and no charges were filed.

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

floridacall of dutydeland police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleMen's DayElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProMirzapur Web SeriesRBIWeight LossProteinFlipkart SaleKMP Expressway

................................ Advertisement ................................