Cops Called After Woman Yelled 'Don't Kill Me'. She Was Playing 'Call Of Duty'

The McKee family had the cops called on them while playing 'Call Of Duty'.

A family playing the popular video game 'Call Of Duty' were surprised to find themselves surrounded by the police on Thursday night. Police were called to a mobile home community in DeLand, Florida, after a neighbour heard screaming and called the authorities.

"Hi, I'm calling because I hear my neighbors fighting down the street from me and I'm a little bit concerned with what their saying," the 911 caller said, according to local reports. "Uh, my sister lives with me and she was out there smoking a cigarette and she heard them screaming something like a woman saying 'No, please don't kill me.'"

"Then when I walked out there I heard a man say, 'Why did you take my gun?' and that's when I got kinda concerned."

The 911 call led to several police officers and 6 police cars responding to the scene and surrounding the home, reports WFLA.

However, it turns out the neighbours did not have anything to worry about - the couple and their daughter were just playing Call Of Duty with their windows open.

"I have a loud voice," the woman, Jamie McKee, was heard saying on a DeLand police officer body camera video, laughing with cops about the hilarious misunderstanding.

No weapons were found in the home and no charges were filed.