'Confidence Dekho': Internet Amazed At This Girl Group Doing Viral Trend In Train

It is said that the world is a stage for a performer, and this group of girls made one for them on a moving train. In a video going viral on social media, the group of friends can be seen dancing to a trending song inside the train while other passengers watch them.

The video starts with a girl grooving while being seated on the upper berth of a seat. The camera then moves to another girl standing in the passageway and then towards a girl on the upper berth of the left side of the seat.

The video was shared on Twitter by a woman with the username (@vaidehihihaha). "Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata (Brother, I can't even eat food in front of people in the train)," she captioned the video.

Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata😔😭 pic.twitter.com/esLxk9ymom — whydahi(Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) May 4, 2023

Posting the video on Twitter, social media users complimented the girls' confidence. "Confidence dedo Bhagwan (Please give me confidence God)," she wrote in another tweet. "Esa confidence kahan milega (Where can one get such confidence)," said another user.

A third user commented, "I'm suddenly getting an urge to travel by train."

Another comment read, "First metro, now this, seems like trains are the targets!"

"Railways and other authorities need to come up with strict rules against creating nuisance in public transport," a user wrote.



