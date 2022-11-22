"Ajitdas": Anand Mahindra Has Found Brother Of Shoe Brand 'Adidas'

The picture features a white shoe which looks like an Adidas footwear with its logo and the three-stripe trademark. However, upon looking closer, one can spot that Adidas has been spelt as "Ajitdas"

'Ajitdas': Anand Mahindra Has Found Brother Of Shoe Brand 'Adidas'

Anand Mahindra joked that the name is "completely logical"

New Delhi:

Cheap replicas of popular brands often have deceptively similar names that are quite amusing at times. Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a picture of one such product having the branding of the sports brand Adidas, but with a funny tweak.

Uploaded on Twitter by the Mahindra Group Chairman, the picture features a white shoe which looks like an Adidas footwear with its logo and the three-stripe trademark. However, upon looking closer, one can spot that Adidas has been spelt as “Ajitdas” on the counterfeit shoe.

While some may find it absurd, Mr Mahindra joked that the name is “completely logical”. “It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam?” he wrote.

The post garnered a lot of attention and prompted a flurry of reactions from users.

One offered photos of similar replicas with deceptive yet hilarious names.

“Sir more power to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam as Adi has a sister too "Ada" along with brother ‘Ajit,'” a user wrote.

“We used to make fun talks during our college days. Adi & Das two Indian brothers started Adidas abroad and it has roots in India…Good to see your tweet,” a comment read.

One user joked, “You should take a promotion fee from Ajit Das”.

“I want to tell everyone, Adidas is not the real one, the real one is "ADIBAS,” a user wrote.

One seemed puzzled as he asked, “Logo also looks somewhat similar. What changes have they made?”

The strategically named replica can definitely fool anyone.

Some suggested that “Ajit” is not the only brother.

One asserted that copies of products can never be made as good as the original.

“Just a guy named Ajit Das creating his own brand,” a person wrote.

So, have you come across any such product?

Click for more trending news


Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: PM Modi Meets Young BJP Supporter In Gujarat

Also Read

.