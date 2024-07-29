Complete List Of Long Weekends In August 2024

August brings two extended weekends for Indian working professionals

August is a month filled with several holidays in India, making it an ideal time for planning short vacations or relaxing breaks. Here's a comprehensive list of long weekends in August 2024 according to the Indian calendar.

On Thursday, August 15, which is Independence Day and also Parsi New Year, the first long weekend begins. Employees can enjoy a five-day break starting on Friday, August 16, and ending on Monday, August 19, in observance of Raksha Bandhan.

Thursday, August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year

Friday, August 16: Take the day off.

Saturday, August 17: Weekend

Sunday, August 18: Weekend

Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan

In India, Nowruz 2024 will be celebrated on March 20 and August 15, reflecting different calendar traditions. The first date aligns with the global spring equinox observance, while the second follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not include leap years, resulting in two New Year celebrations for the Parsi community.

The second long weekend starts on Saturday, August 24, and continues through Janmashtami on Monday, August 26.

Second long weekend: 3 days

Saturday, August 24: Weekend

Sunday, August 25: Weekend

Monday, August 26: Janmashtami

August 2024 offers several opportunities for long weekends in India, perfect for both short trips and relaxation at home. With proper planning, you can make the most of these holidays and enjoy a well-deserved break.