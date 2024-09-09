Company Memo Says 'Child's Sickness Not An Excuse To Miss Work', Sparks Outrage

Others have called for the company to be named and shamed for its inhumane policy.

Every company has its policies and rules when it comes to taking leaves, including sick leave, parental leave, vacation time, and more. These policies can vary widely depending on the company's size, industry, culture, and values. Some companies may have more generous leave policies, while others may be more restrictive. Recently, a company's memo stating that employees' children's sickness is no longer a valid reason to miss work has sparked outrage online. The memo shared on the Reddit forum 'antiwork', allegedly states that employees will not be permitted to take leave to care for a sick child.

The company note read, ''Calling out because your child is sick is no longer a valid excuse to miss work and will now result in a write up. We do not employ your children and as such their sickness is not an excuse for you to miss work. Go, team!''

The post has been met with criticism and disbelief from many in the forum. Many users questioned the company's approach to work-life balance and employee well-being. Some pointed out that this policy could lead to employees bringing their sick children to work, resulting in the spread of illness among coworkers. Others have called for the company to be named and shamed for its inhumane policy.

One user wrote, ''We do not employ your children. Well you don't employ my partner, my parents, friends and extended family either. All of which could need my help, could die, could have a wedding, a graduation or another big life event I want to be present for. Time to only hire orphans with no relationships whatsoever. Idiot employer.''

Another commented, ''Legit. I would leave a response to this note saying "Whatever my kids get, I end up catching. But if you want five staff members to end up calling in sick instead of one because I gave everyone COVID-19, then fine. Your loss".

A third said, ''So stupid. This only encourages people to lie. Now it's not sorry my kid is sick and I need to stay home I have the shits and can't work today. They still going to miss the day and if you're an employer who doesn't care don't ever expect your workers to.''

A fourth added, ''Realistically speaking, this is mainly an anti-women policy. Nothing new, is there?''