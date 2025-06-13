"Is Your Brain Fired From Fever?": Chinese Employee Requests Sick Leave, Gets Verbally Abused Instead

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An HR supervisor in China faced backlash for insulting an employee requesting sick leave.

The employee, suffering from a fever, shared screenshots of the abusive exchange on social media.

The HR supervisor dismissed the employee's illness, making derogatory comments about her condition.

An HR supervisor in China has triggered outrage online after insulting a young female employee who requested an hour off due to a fever. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred in southern China and came to public attention on June 5, when the employee shared her ordeal on social media. In her post, the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared screenshots of her conversation with the HR supervisor, which showed the abusive and demeaning messages she received in response to her sick leave request.

According to her post, the woman shared that when she developed a fever of 37.9 degrees Celsius, she asked her human resources supervisor, surnamed Huang, for just one hour's sick leave. She had hoped for a short respite to recover while continuing her tasks. Instead, the woman said she received a barrage of cruel words from her HR supervisor.

"You're too weak. My goodness, can't even handle 38 degrees?" Huang wrote, dismissing the fever, per SCMP. "Is your brain fried from the fever today, or is your menstrual period blocked and not arriving, so you can't think before you speak?" the HR further added.

Despite the toxic exchange, the woman said she remained at work, coordinating with her team to fulfil her duties. But Huang's verbal assault didn't end here. "You took leave but didn't go; you just stayed there without working properly. Your actions and words don't match - you should see a psychiatrist," Huang stated, questioning the woman's mental stability. The employee later also discovered that her work account had been disabled and was informed that her performance-related salary would be withheld.

Once the employee's post started gaining traction online, the company claimed the incident was a "personal dispute" between the two employees. However, the narrative quickly changed after the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in Xiaoshan District launched an investigation.

The company eventually confirmed the employee would not face any disciplinary measures or loss of performance-based pay. Moreover, the firm also stated that they had terminated Huang's contract due to violations of company regulations.

Meanwhile, on social media, users slammed the company and the HR supervisor. "How ridiculous! Many entertainment companies treat employees this way. I have decided I will never work in this industry again," wrote one user.

"As a human being, you should at least have sympathy and empathy. I urge the entire internet to block this HR supervisor. With such character and conduct, you'll only bring harm wherever you go," commented another.