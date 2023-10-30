'Love It When...': Comedian's 'Disgusting' Remarks On Matthew Perry's Death

Mathew Perry admitted to being severely addicted to drugs and alcohol.

The world is currently mourning the death of actor Mathew Perry, widely recognised as Chandler Bing from the popular TV series Friends. However, amid the outpouring of grief and condolences, a single tweet making light of his death has triggered widespread outrage among fans worldwide.

Kevin Brennan, a former SNL writer and comedian known for The MLC Podcast, faced severe criticism for making insensitive remarks following the passing of the beloved star. Mr Brennan posted a comment on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Drowned in a hot tub, hahaha," eliciting strong disapproval from many.



DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA



Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023



Following the insensitive comment, one user promptly responded with, "What the hell is your problem?"

What the hell is your problem? — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) October 30, 2023



Another person tweeted calling Mr Brennan “disgusting."

disgusting — iubball (@hoosiers713) October 30, 2023



However, the comedian seemed to take pride in being called out for his offensive remarks. In response to a tweet questioning why drowning in a hot tub was considered funny, he added, "Because it's not very deep."

Because it's not very deep. https://t.co/cPnFaNLSOW — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

TMZ covered the news with the headline, "Ex-'SNL' Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death." In response to the coverage, Kevin Brennan seemed unfazed and replied, "I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die."

I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die. https://t.co/kfQmIkOQwD — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023



Reacting to this, another user expressed, "What a prick. I hope you never are affected by this insidious disease." Mr Brennan responded, with apparent nonchalance, saying, "Sounds like fun," and even included a YouTube link to a stand-up comedy routine by Norm Macdonald discussing "booze disease."



In response to another tweet saying, “I will never understand the mindset of someone who posts sh*t like this. I wish you well bc you must be sick,” Mr Brennan just replied with a “Thank You.”



Later, without any hint of regret, Mr Brennan tweeted, "Am I trending yet?"

Am I trending yet? — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023



According to TMZ, Mr Brennan's controversial comments were seen as an attempt to regain attention, as he had been less prominent since the 1990s and early 2000s. The article also mentioned that his only claim to fame is being the brother of Neal Brennan, known for creating Chappelle's Show.

Mathew Perry, the US-Canadian actor, last played Ted Kennedy in The Kennedys: After Camelot (2017). In 2021, he appeared as himself in Friends: The Reunion.

In the past, in several of his interactions, Mathew Perry admitted to being severely addicted to drugs and alcohol. Following his recovery, the actor became an advocate for rehabilitation and a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.



Mathew Perry also wrote a memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022.