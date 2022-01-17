Comedian Kenny Sebastian Marries Tracy Alison In Dreamy Goa Wedding

Kenny Sebastian married Tracy Alison in Goa.

Popular stand-up comedian Kenneth Sebastian, known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, got married in a private ceremony in Goa. Kenny Sebastian married his girlfriend Tracy Alison in what can best be described as a dreamy white wedding in the presence of friends and family. Soon enough, friends and colleagues of Kenny Sebastian shared pictures on social media much to the delight of his fans. Tracy Alison, whose Instagram bio reveals that she is a dentist, looked lovely in a traditional white gown while Kenny Sebastian matched her in a white suit.

Sharing a video of the happy couple walking out of the church after their wedding, hand in hand, actor Kumar Varun wrote, “Ken and Trace,” with a heart emoji. His Instagram Stories also features several videos of the couple dancing at the wedding and glimpses of the cake cutting ceremony.

Videos of the happy couple, shared by guests, were later curated by fanpages dedicated to the comedian.

Kumar Varun also shared an image of Kenneth Sebastian and Tracy Alison posing with friends from the stand-up world, including Abish Mathew, Naveen Richard, Prashasti Singh, Akash Gupta and Sonali Thakker among others. In the caption, he wrote, “Kenny found his most interesting person in the room. Congratulations Kenneth Sebastian and Tracy Alison.”

See the image here:

Comedian Aakash Gupta dropped a photo of Kenny Sebastian, in which he is seen in a sherwani and wrote, “Mr Handsome Sebastian.”

Among those who couldn't make it to the wedding were Kenny Sebastian's noted collaborators, comedians Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath. But the two were part of the wedding virtually, Instagram Stories revealed.

Kanan Gill even shared a photo of the couple and drew himself into it – stick figure style – along with the caption, “Wonderful time at the wedding. I love you both.”

Biswa Kalya Rath too shared Instagram Stories of him watching the wedding online and wrote, “Congrats on you, Kenny and Tracy.”

Kenny Sebastian is known for his comedy specials Don't Be That Guy and The Most Interesting Person In The Room. He also served as a judge on the first two seasons of Comicstaan.