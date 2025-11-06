Collins Dictionary Picks "Vibe Coding" As Word Of The Year 2025

Collins Dictionary has named "vibe coding" as its Word of the Year 2025, highlighting the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in software development. The term, popularised by OpenAI co-founder and a former director of AI at Tesla, Andrej Karpathy, "vibe coding" refers to the practice of creating computer programs by describing them to an AI chatbot, rather than writing code manually. He used he term to describe how AI enables creative output while he could "forget that the code even exists".

Also Read | US Woman Shares Love-Hate Relationship With Her Unique Name "India", Internet Reacts

The term simply defines how individuals can create basic apps and websites without any prior coding experience. The users instruct the AI chatbots with natural language prompts.

Alex Beecroft, Managing Director of Collins, noted that "vibe coding" captures the evolving relationship between language and technology.

As quoted by the BBC, Beecroft said the term "perfectly captures how language is evolving alongside technology."

Also read | US-Based Entrepreneur Says She Fired Employee For "Wearing Hoodie", Viral Post Sparks Debate

Other shortlisted words

Some other terms like "biohacking", "clanker" and "Aura Farming" are some other terms that featured in the prestigious list.

Aura Farming is the practice of trying to look cool through the deliberate cultivation of a distinctive and charismatic persona.

On the other hand, Clanker is a derogatory term for computers, robots, or sources of AI, often used on social media to express frustrations and distrust in AI chatbots and platforms.

Broligarchy refers to the owners of the biggest global technology companies, informally known as "tech bros".

Another shortlisted term is "HENRY", which is an acronym for "high earner, not rich yet". It describes someone who has a large income but hasn't saved a lot.

Some other terms are "Coolcation", which means a holiday in a place with a cool climate, and "Micro-Retirement", a term used to define a break taken between periods of work to pursue personal interests.

The term "Taskmasking" refers to the act of giving a false impression that one is being productive in the workplace.

Meanwhile, "Biohacking" defines the activity of altering the natural processes of one's body to enhance physical well-being and extend lifespan.