''Collab We Didn't Expect'': Nagpur's Dolly Chaiwala Meets Delhi's Viral 'Vada Pav' Girl

Chandrika Gera Dixit is a street food vendor who runs a Vada Pav stall in Pitampura

Dolly Chaiwala, who took the internet by storm after a video of him serving tea to Bill Gates went viral, recently met Delhi's 'Vada pav' girl. Notably, Chandrika Gera Dixit is a street food vendor who runs a Vada Pav stall in Sainik Vihar, Pitampura and claims she has the best Vada Pav in Delhi. She became a viral sensation after she was seen crying over a phone call with a representative of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) who threatened to remove her stall.

In the video shared by Dolly Chaiwala, the two viral content creators can be seen introducing themselves and urging their fans to support them. The tea-seller praises Ms Dixit and her work and the latter also calls him her ''role model'', adding how she was extremely excited to meet him. ''We stand on the streets and run our businesses. We have achieved everything through our hard work. No work is small for us,'' Dolly said in the video.

''He is my role model. Just like me, he suffered a lot. I came running when I got to know he wanted to meet me,'' Ms Dixit said.

Dolly Chaiwala shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, ''Finally, meet with Viral Vada Pao Di. She is a very hardworking person. Please don't hate and trolling. Best wishes for the future Di.''

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''One more crossover of 2024 we didn't expect.'' Another said, ''unexpected Collaboration of 2024 which no one asked.''

A third said, ''Me who waiting for the vadapav while watching this reel.''

In February, Bill Gates shared a video from his tea time moment with Dolly Chaiwala on Instagram. In the clip, the vendor is seen explaining the steps of making tea to the Microsoft co-founder. After the video went viral, he admitted that he did not recognise the Microsoft co-founder initially.

In a conversation with ANI, the tea seller from Nagpur said, "I did not know who he was. I thought that he was some guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I came back to Nagpur, I realized who I served tea to. [Agle din pata chala maine kisko chai pilaya]."

Dolly Chaiwala, whose real name is Sunil Pati, enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms, where he stays connected with his followers by sharing his reels and pictures.