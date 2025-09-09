Clueless US Tourists Land In Tunisia Instead of France In Viral Travel Blunder, Internet Amused

In a viral travel blunder, two American tourists, expecting a glamorous getaway to Nice, France, found themselves on a flight to Tunis, Tunisia, sparking laughter and debate online. TikTok user Brittney Dzialo documented the mix-up, which began at Rome's airport when the pair, after missing their original flight, were rebooked due to a miscommunication. The phrase "to Nice" was misheard as "Tunis" by an airline employee, resulting in them being nearly 500 miles away in North Africa.

The moment of realisation, captured in a video with 18 million views, shows the women giggling nervously as they ask passengers, "Is this going to Nice?" only to learn they're headed to Tunis. Despite attempts to disembark, the crew convinced them to stay, promising a later connection to Nice.

The video was captioned with, "the moment we realised we were on the wrong flight and on our way to TUNIS, AFRICA and not NICE, FRANCE."

The travellers didn't have connecting tickets to Nice, so they reluctantly returned to their plane seats. The in-flight text overlay read, "The whole plane witnessed our meltdown, and people either found it entertaining or hated us." After landing in Tunis, the confusion persisted, with multiple conversations with airline staff, before they finally secured tickets to Nice. After a detour through North Africa, they eventually reached their intended holiday destination.

Social media responses ranged from amusement to criticism, with users mocking their obliviousness while others empathised, citing the phonetic similarity between "Nice" and "Tunis." Some blamed the airline's error, while others questioned how the women boarded without noticing Tunisair's branding.

One user wrote, "Imagine being this oblivious, then imagine your friend is equally as oblivious. What are the odds?"

Another commented, "I think it's only a 90-minute flight from Tunis to Nice, so it's not the end of the world to have made this mistake. I actually found their response kinda funny and endearing. It's nice (see what I did there?) to not have them yelling and freaking out and making it everyone else's problem."

A third said, "But how would you go to the wrong gate? If you booked Tunis by mistake, you'd still look for Nice on the screen to get your gate number."

A fourth added, "Yo, I'm literally crying with laughter after realising that maybe they just did a speech-to-text booking like this."

"This is actually so hilariou,s and I'm so glad y'all were such good sports about it, like all you can do is laugh," a fifth user quipped.