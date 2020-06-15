'Clever, But Crude': Anand Mahindra On Liquor Shop's Contactless Delivery

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra.

In the day and age of social distancing, businesses are coming up with unique ways to minimize contact between staff and customers. One such "contactless" delivery method recently caught the eye of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who then shared it on Twitter for his 7 million followers to see. In the video, a liquor shop can be seen delivering a bottle of liquor and collecting payment from a customer via a long chute.

Mr Mahindra praised the delivery method while saying that it had room for improvement in terms of aesthetics. "Clever, but crude, so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic 'contactless' storefront design," he wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging platform. The 65-year-old businessman also predicted that contactless deliveries would soon become the norm. "The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car," he wrote.

In the video, a customer can be seen standing some distance away from "Khushi Beer Shop". A long chute extending from the shopfront delivers a plastic bottle to him, into which he puts cash before pushing it back up the chute. After a while, the plastic bottle is returned to him with correct change. Then, two liquor bottles appear sliding down the chute.

Take a look at the video below:

This clip's been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless' storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA@tech_mahindrapic.twitter.com/gGF2jUYs7l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2020

Since being shared on Sunday, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh times and collected a ton of comments.

"Innovation has no boundaries ..." wrote one Twitter user. "Kudos to this desi jugaad," another said.

This isn't the first time that a social distancing jugaad has impressed social media. In May, a picture of a milkman using a funnel and a pipe to deliver milk to customers had earned praise.