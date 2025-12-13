"Citizens Make A Country Better": Indian Man In Australia Shares Car Park Incident

An Indian man living in Australia has shared a video highlighting an unexpected act of honesty following a minor car park accident, drawing attention to differences in civic behaviour between countries.

The man, identified as Devang Sethi, posted the video on social media after noticing a handwritten note left on a parked car. According to Sethi, the note was written by a person who had accidentally hit the vehicle's left-side door.

The note clearly apologised for the damage and included the individual's name, vehicle registration number, and insurance details. It also requested the car owner to contact the insurance company to claim compensation for the damage.

Watch the video here:



In the video, Sethi explained that the person responsible had likely rented the vehicle and was covered under third-party insurance. He pointed out that instead of leaving the scene, the individual chose to take responsibility by leaving complete contact information.

Sethi contrasted the incident with what he believes often happens in India, stating that in similar situations, people usually drive away without informing the vehicle owner. He said the incident stood out because of the honesty and consideration shown by the person in Australia.

Concluding the video, Sethi remarked that such actions reflect the values of a society. He said the incident showed that a country's character is shaped by the behaviour and integrity of its people.

The video has crossed 30,000 views and continues to gain traction, with social media users sharing a range of reactions in the comments.

One user noted that such honesty is common in Australia, adding that insurance rules also encourage accountability. "The person who causes the damage usually pays the excess for their own repairs, while the other party can get their car fixed at no cost through the at-fault driver's insurance," the comment read.

Another user contrasted the situation with experiences back home in India, writing, "Absolutely. In our country, people can end up fighting over minor damage, let alone settling it calmly."