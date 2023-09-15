Circus Performer Spins 8 Flaming Hula Hoops, Breaks Guinness Record

Grace holds two Guinness World Records titles for her incredible skills.

Grace Good, a globally acclaimed circus performer, has consistently amazed crowds with her extraordinary aerial displays, daring fire tricks, and remarkable hoop and balance routines, occasionally even blending them into a single awe-inspiring performance. However, she has recently accomplished something exceedingly rare by securing two world records.

According to Guinness World Records, 30-year-old Grace Good achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new world record for "most fire hoops spun simultaneously". She accomplished this feat by keeping eight flaming hoops in continuous motion around her body. In addition to this achievement, she also secured another world record for "most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe", successfully twirling an astonishing 28 hula hoops while standing on the ball.

The circus artist shared with Guinness World Records that her journey began at the age of 18, when she was introduced to flow arts by some friends. Flow art is a practice akin to yoga that incorporates activities like hula hooping.

"I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics, and the rest is history!" she said.

Sharing this news with her followers on Instagram, she wrote, "I'm officially a Guinness World Record holder!".

"This has been a huge life goal of mine, and I'm so excited to have finally achieved it! Years ago, I wrote down my goals of being a Guinness World Record holder and making it onto America's Got Talent. I can't believe they're both happening at the same time," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so excited to share the footage from the record attempts with you all soon. So much is happening all at once, but I promise I'll share it as soon as I can. Never stop dreaming big, y'all!" she added.