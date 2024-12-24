Christmas Sale 2024: Get iPhone 15 On Flipkart For Rs 26,999. Know Details

Flipkart has brought the biggest discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in its Big Saving Days sale, which starts on 20th December and ends on 25th December. The base model of the iPhone 15 with a 128GB storage unit is available at Rs 57,999, and it's priced at Rs 69,900 on the official Apple website. For the tech enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,03,999.

How to Get This Incredible iPhone 15 Deal

With a discounted price and exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) has come down to an incredibly good Rs 26,999. This is an unparalleled chance to get hold of any of Apple's premium products at much lesser prices, so it goes right up to the requirement. This variant, known as the iPhone 15, was available for Rs 69,900 but is now sold on Flipkart for just Rs 58,499 as the price has been cut by 16%. Save the extra money by trading in the decently maintained iPhone 14 Plus for a maximum of Rs 31,500 and receive an amount of Rs 26,999.

iPhone 15: A Budget-Friendly Option

The iPhone 15 uses a 48 MP main camera and is one of the first iPhones to also include a USB-C connector. Although it does not offer Apple's latest intelligence capabilities, the device is meant for everyday use and stands out as a strong value play in the midrange.

iPhone 15 Pro: Pocket-Sized Powerhouse

Launched on September 12, 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro comes in a titanium frame, has a hexa-core Apple A17 Pro chip, and has a 6.1-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Even though it is discontinued, it is still relevant as far as the iOS updates and support for other Apple services go. The compact size of the phone, superior build, and cutting-edge technology stand out for this phone.

Camera and Features

The iPhone 15 Pro houses a triple rear camera system, and it consists of a primary sensor with a 48 MP, plus 12 MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. In addition to this, there is also a 12 MP selfie camera for amazing selfies. The device provides up to 1 TB of storage, is IP68 dust- and water-resistant, has wireless charging, and has dual SIM functionality.

If you're eyeing a premium smartphone, this sale offers an excellent opportunity to grab Apple's cutting-edge technology at reduced prices.