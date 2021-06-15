''I Was A Troll, Full Stop. And I Am So Sorry'': Chrissy Teigen On ''Horrible Tweets''

Chrissy Teigen apologised for her past behaviour in a Medium post.

Chrissy Teigen has broken a month-long social media silence with a blog post apologising for her "past horrible tweets". This is the first time that the US model has addressed allegations of online bullying after apologising to Courtney Stodden on Twitter in May. Courtney Stodden -- who gained international attention after marrying 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16 -- in March highlighted several tweets that Chrissy Teigen had shared in 2011. "I hate you," read one of the tweets. In another, Ms Teigen told the then-teenager to take a "dirt nap". Courtney Stodden also alleged in an interview with the Daily Beast that Chrissy Teigen had encouraged them to kill themselves in private messages.

The Courtney Stodden controversy made Chrissy Teigen a target of 'cancel culture' as several of her endorsement deals fell through. She faced massive backlash on social media with people criticising her behaviour as bullying.

On Monday, Chrissy Teigen, 35, shared a lengthy Medium post in which she apologised for the tweets and said she was reaching out to the people she had insulted. In the post, she ruminated on "the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past".

Without naming Courtney Stodden, she wrote: "I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others - and more than just a few - who I need to say I'm sorry to.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does," Ms Teigen continued.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

In the piece, Chrissy Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, said that she tweeted some unsavoury things and poked fun at celebrities thinking it would make her look "cool and relatable".

"In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted," Ms Teigen wrote. "If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

She claimed she wasn't looking for sympathy by sharing the public apology. "I'm telling you this for context, not seeking or deserving any sympathy. There's no justification for my behavior. I'm not a victim here," she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen also said that she had grown as a person since she posted the tweets and that life had made her more "empathetic" while addressing the trolling she herself has faced on social media.

"I'm more understanding of what motivates trolling - the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they're famous," she wrote. "Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."

