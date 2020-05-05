Chris Evans Gave His Dog A Haircut In Quarantine. It Went 'So Wrong'

Chris Evans with his dog, Dodger.

"It went so wrong, so fast" - these are not the opening lines of a horror movie, but actor Chris Evans describing what happened when he tried to groom his dog in quarantine. The Captain America star joined the long list of pet-owners who have been forced to give their dogs haircuts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, where governments across nations have imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease. His attempt at giving his rescue dog Dodger a haircut did not go well. At all.

Chris Evans took to Twitter and Instagram to share a picture of the disastrous result of the grooming session. The picture shows poor Dodger with a patch of fur shaved clean near his front leg. Luckily, the pooch has not seen a mirror yet and has been told he looks great.

"I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it," wrote the 38-year-old actor while sharing the picture. "It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals."

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.



It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals.



(He hasn't seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

The photo, shared a day ago, has left thousands amused. It has collected over 1.7 lakh 'likes' on Twitter, along with a ton of comments. While some consoled Evans by sharing pics of their own ill-groomed dogs, others imagined Dodger's reaction to his haircut.

dodger, sweetie, i'm so sorry — joanne (@hiddlestomas) May 4, 2020

This isn't the first time that the coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on Dodger. The pooch has also been missing his visits to the dog park, as his owner revealed in a post in April.

“I've been watching you sleep for the last hour trying to organize my thoughts. I'm not sure how to say this so I'm just gonna come right out with it. Why the f*ck do we never go to the dog park anymore??? Also wake the hell up, I'm starving” pic.twitter.com/Ix8Yw61Vit — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 12, 2020

Chris Evans adopted Dodger back in 2016. Since then, he has regularly delighted his fans and followers with posts about the dog, who has great fashion sense:

But not a great sense of timing...

Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face. pic.twitter.com/rYKcCnhj3J — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2020

What do you think of Dodger's haircut? Let us know using the comments section.