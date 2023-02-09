Chocolate Day 2023: Know the Importance and Significance of Chocolates

Chocolate Day marks the third day of the Valentine's Week. It is celebrated on February 9 every year and is dedicated to the sweet treat. Chocolates have always been associated with love and warmth and gifting someone a box of chocolates is the easiest way to show care and express feelings. From kids and adults to the elderly, everyone loves chocolate. The treat enjoys special attention during Valentine's Week when couples often gift chocolates to woo their partners.

History of chocolate

The origin of chocolate can be traced back more than 3,000 years ago. The cacao tree, from which chocolate is obtained, used to be cultivated by the Toltec, Maya, and Aztec people. They would prepare bitter beverages using the cocoa bean and also use them as currency. The Maya people believed the cocoa tree to be sacred and considered chocolate as the food of the gods. The word chocolate stems from the Aztec word “xocoatl”, which means bitter drink brewed from cocoa beans.

Significance of Chocolate Day

Chocolate symbolises love, affection, and care. So, there can't a better thing to gift someone than a bunch of chocolates. While it is loved all year round, Chocolate Day is an opportunity to strengthen your bond by sharing the sweet treat. From heart-shaped wonders to handmade bars, there are several ways chocolates can help you win someone's heart. This makes Chocolate Day one of the sweetest days of the Valentine's Week.

Benefits of chocolate

Chocolates are not only amazing in taste but also eating them can have several benefits. Dark chocolate without any additives and sugar is said to be effective in maintaining heart health. It is loaded with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties which can help boost immunity. Besides this, dark chocolates can keep your weight in check and also aid digestion, when consumed in moderation.

